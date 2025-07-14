Ellen DeGeneres backs Rosie O'Donnell after Donald Trump's threat

Ellen DeGeneres rushes to Rosie O'Donnell's support after Donald Trump's threat

Ellen DeGeneres has spoken out in support of fellow comedian Rosie O'Donnell following a controversial remark made by US President Donald Trump.

DeGeneres shared a post on Sunday featuring a screenshot of Trump’s recent statement alongside O'Donnell's bold response. “Good for you, @Rosie,” the Ellen host wrote in a show of solidarity.

The feud reignited after Trump claimed he was considering revoking O'Donnell’s US citizenship, calling her “a threat to humanity.”

"Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" read Trump's statement.

Though Trump cannot legally have her citizenship revoked due to protections under the 14th Amendment, O'Donnell dared him to proceed.

"Hey Donald, you rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours. You call me a threat to humanity — but I'm everything you fear," O’Donnell began in her Instagram post.

"You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey with a tangerine spray tan. I’m not yours to silence. I never was," she added.

In a follow-up post, O'Donnell elaborated on her decision to relocate to Ireland earlier this year with her 12-year-old child, Clay, citing that her decision came in response to the current administration's policies.

“The president of the USA has always hated the fact that I see him for who he is — a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself,” the TV personality wrote.

"This is why I moved to Ireland," she continued. “He is a dangerous old soulless man with dementia who lacks empathy compassion and basic humanity — I stand in direct opposition [to] all he represents — so do millions of others. U gonna deport all who stand against ur evil tendencies — [you're] a bad joke who can't form a coherent sentence #nevertrump."

O’Donnell has long been critical of Trump and his administration’s policies, but the post came amid public outcry about the death of Jeffery Epstein—who was charged with multiple offenses relating to the sex trafficking of minors—concerning claims that the Trump administration was mishandling the investigation into the case.