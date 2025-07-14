Ed Sheeran gets candid after sharing stage with idol James Blunt

Ed Sheeran performs with idol James Blunt at Mathematics tour concert

Ed Sheeran has expressed his feelings after delivering an electrifying performance with his idol, James Blunt, during the Mathematics tour concert.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old singer invited James onstage for a surprise duet.

Following his stellar performance with James, Ed took to his Instagram to express gratitude to the singer for joining him on stage.

"I saw @jamesblunt when I was 13 opening for @eltonjohn at Portman Road. I bought his album that day, then got obsessed," the Perfect hitmaker penned while sharing a clip from the show.

He further wrote, "My dad took me to Cambridge junction to see him months after, and he became my favourite singer songwriter. His songs moulded me, his performing inspired me. I wanted to be him. I wanted to be him so much that I signed to the same management as him."

"I wanted to be him so much I signed to the same record label as him. I sometimes have to remind myself how much he means and meant to me, because we’ve been mates for well over a decade now. I’m godfather to his son. He’s one of my close mates. But I sometimes forget that I was a 13 year old boy who got obsessed with a singer songwriter called James Blunt," Ed continued.

Concluding the post, the Shape of You crooner added, "Thank you James for coming today. Love you mate."