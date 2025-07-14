Jeremy Renner reacts to ex-wife's 'killing' allegations

Jeremy Renner finally addresses ex-wife's allegations

Jeremy Renner does not pay heed to ex-wife Sonni Pacheco’s “killing” allegations.

While giving an interview to The Guardian, the 54-year-old American actor reflected on accusations made by his wife when they were in the process of divorce and fighting over the custody of their only child, Ava Berlin Renner.

Notably, Renner married Pacheco in 2013 and after ten months of their marriage and the birth of their daughter, she filed for divorce in December 2014, claiming The Avengers star threatened to kill her and even stuck a gun in his mouth one time.

The Mayor of Kingston actor, who has consistently denied these claims, reminisced about the time and said, “Whatever stress I’ve had in life, I’ve tried to find a way of laughing through it. And that’s where sometimes cynicism comes out — you think, ‘I’m just going to have a laugh at this stuff.’”

When the interviewer asked him what he was referring to, Renner clearly stated, “Being accused of things you’ve not done, right? That doesn’t feel good to anybody. It certainly doesn’t feel good when you’re a celebrity and it’s known to everybody.”

“They happen all the time. It’s all the salaciousness that happens out there. It’s clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanizes people,” he quipped, talking about public scrutiny regarding allegations.