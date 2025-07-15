 
Real Reason why Kendall, Kylie Jenner skipped brother Brody's wedding

Brody, Kylie, and Kendall are three out of six kids Caitlyn Jenner has

July 15, 2025

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner had their reasons not to attend their half-brother Brody Jenner's wedding.

Over the weekend, the 41-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner tied the knot with Tia Blanco in an intimate wedding.

For those unversed, the wedding was small, attended by only 60-70 guests, and was held at the Hills: New Beginnings reality TV star's mother, Linda Thompson's, Malibu home.

However, the absence of Brody's sister, Kylie, and Kendall raised concerns.

As per a report by TMZ, sources revealed that the Kardshians stars were invited to the wedding but they chose to skip the wedding for a real reason.

The insider told the outlet that it was a strategic move by Kylie and Kendall in favour of the bride and groom, as the duo might have taken the major spotlight away from them.

“Their absence may have been a strategic move to keep the spotlight on the bride and groom," the tipster shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Brody, Kylie, and Kendall are three out of six kids Caitlyn Jenner from different relationships.

