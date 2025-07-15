 
Sarah Jessica Parker turns down fans hopes about much awaited show

Sarah Jessica Parker weighed in on the development of the next installment of her hit series

July 15, 2025

Photo: Sarah Jessica Parker clears the air about development of much awaited show
Sarah Jessica Parker recently shared that she has been champing at the bit to receive greenlight about Hocus Pocus 3.

While appearing on the latest episode of Watch What Happens Live! the actress weighed in on the development of the Hocus Pocus 3, which was teased by Disney + around two years ago, but has not materialized yet.

“No more developments other than we would like to do it,” Sara shared and added, “We’ve been having some conversations.”

For those unversed, Jen D’Angelo, the screenwriter of Hocus Pocus 2, confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in 2023 after the end the end of the WGA strike that magical series' development will resume.

At that time, he said, “We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it.”

“We’ve been working on some ideas. It’s been fun to dive back into that world and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore. We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham’s mother witch.”

