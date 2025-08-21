Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau won't date?

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's romance’ drop scene revealed

A string of meet-ups between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked rumours that the pair is dating.



However, a source told People that this is not the case as entering a new relationship is not on the radar of either right now.

"They had a casual first get-to-know-you date," the tipster tattled. "And although they have shared interests and plenty to talk about, dating just isn't on her radar.”

“She's stayed in touch with Justin, but there are no current plans for another meet-up,” the mole squealed However, the duo, sources previously said, had an "instant connection” after their conversation.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," the insider earlier told the outlet.

"She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer the prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common,” the bird chirped.

In line with this, the Montreal restaurant Le Violon, where the pair dined last month, its spokesperson said the rumoured couple had a "fantastic evening out. They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant.”

This alleged romance brewed after Katy and her longtime fiancé, Orlando Bloom, parted ways. The former couple, who were in an on-again, off-again relationship for quite some time, ultimately called it quits, in a statement they jointly shared.

It read they are "shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove."