What happened to TikTok star KingBeardX?

KingBeardX is dead at 47

TikTok content creator John E. Crawley, known to millions as "KingBeardX," died Monday at North Mississippi Medical Center after being hospitalized with respiratory issues. He was 47.

The sad news of his death was announced by his friend and former podcast co-host Anthony Caruso, Crawley’s friend and former podcast co-host on a GoFundMe.

“I’m really sorry to tell everyone the bad news but Pimpmunkx (KingBeardx) passed away yesterday,” Caruso wrote on August 19. “Thank you to everyone that has supported the fundraiser so far.”

“His mother says told me to thank you all,” he added. “The fundraiser will continue to go on to support fundraising a funeral/helping John’s mother.”

According to NYPost Crawley went to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi, earlier this month because he was struggling to breathe.

Crawley’s condition was “quite unstable,” per the fundraising page, and he was later placed in the ICU.

Crawley’s family asked Caruso to help them launch a fundraiser to raise money for the TikTok star’s medical bills because he didn’t have health insurance.

“John is the main breadwinner for his family, and unfortunately, he doesn’t have medical insurance,” Caruso explained roughly two weeks before Crawley’s shocking death. “His condition is quite unstable, and we’re all worried about him.”

The self-proclaimed "funniest dude on the Internet" had amassed 2.5 million followers on TikTok through tight-angle shots and over-the-top humor.

News of Crawley's death prompted thousands of social media tributes from fans and fellow creators who praised his unique brand of everyday observational comedy delivered with high-energy pronouncements and homespun takes.

The Mississippi native built his following through relatable rants about food culture and social media trends, establishing himself as a distinctive voice in the crowded landscape of TikTok comedy creators.