'Splitsville' stars detail destroying a house for fight scene

'Splitsville' stars Dakota Johnson, Michael Angelo Covino, Adria Arjona and Kyle Marvin

August 20, 2025

'Splitsville' stars recall fight scene and destroying house

Splitsville stars are sharing insight on a hilarious fight scene and more about the upcoming romcom.

Splitsville follows two couples Julie (Dakota Johnson) and Paul (Michael Angelo Covino) and Ashley (Adria Arjona) and Carey (Kyle Marvin). Julie and Paul deal with an open relationship and Ashley and Carey navigate a break up.

At one point int the film, Carey and Paul get into a fight and destroy Julie and Paul’s gorgeous modern lakefront home. The actors revealed that the scene was filmed repeatedly to get a continuous take and they destroyed the house multiple times.

"It was an actual house and we destroyed it," Marvin told Variety. "Everyone was just patching up and trying to figure it [out]…and then we went right away and just beat each other up."

Covino added, "We destroyed one house multiple times, so technically two or three houses. It was heavily choreographed and heavily rehearsed. After a long day of scouting and prepping, we would go to a bouldering gym where they had deep mats that we could fall on and just throw each other around."

Dakota, who’s fresh off the success of another romcom, Materialists, said she loved the "tone of this film."

"I love Mike and Kyle’s comedy, the way they write, the way they work together. I think the subject matter [open relationships] is really interesting and controversial, and I think people are very curious about it," she said. 

Splitsville will hit theaters on August 22.

