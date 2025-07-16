Jonas Brothers drop song 'I Can't Lose' with new partnership

"I Can’t Lose": Jonas Brothers drop new track

Jonas Brothers, an American pop rock band, comprising brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas, recently dropped their new song, I Can’t Lose.

The new song will serve as the opening track on Jonas Brothers‘ upcoming album Greetings From Your Hometown.

The pop group released the track on the evening of Tuesday, July 15, in a partnership with Mastercard, and dedicated it to 'all of those who Stand Up To Cancer.'

In a statement, they said, “Cancer has impacted so many people all over the world. Teaming up with Mastercard to uplift fans who’ve found hope and healing in our music means so much to us.”

“'I Can’t Lose' is a song we hope can carry different meanings for everyone who hears it and, for those who need it, a reminder of their own strength.”

Additionally, according to Just Jared, from now through August 22nd, “Mastercard will donate one cent, up to $5 million dollars, to Stand Up To Cancer when cardholders tap or order online with their Mastercard at qualifying restaurants and grocery stores.”

For those unversed, the Jonas Brothers are marking their 20th anniversary with the Jonas20: Living the Dream tour, which will begin in New Jersey this August.