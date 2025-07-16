King Charles hosts another summit at Palace after peace talks with Harry

King Charles hosted a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James Palace, where the monarch was joined by Idris Elba, as well as young people and youth organisations, to discuss youth opportunities.

According to the palace, King Charles joined a reception with young people, youth organisations, government officials, and representatives from the sports, education and arts sectors to hear more about conversations they had earlier in the day on youth opportunities.

Also in attendance were the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy.

After the reception, the monarch joined a ‘report-back’ discussion chaired by Director at The King’s Trust, Ben Marson.

The King heard about progress on youth opportunities and empowerment made by youth sector organisations since July 2024.

The discussions were an opportunity for participants to come together, whilst sharing solutions and forging new relationships.

During the Summit, King Charles also heard more about the progress of Idris Elba’s anti-knife crime campaign, ‘Don’t Stop Your Future’ which launched in 2024 and works to amplify the voices of communities most impacted by serious youth violence.

The campaign’s work, along with discussions from the meeting held in July 2024, led to the establishment of ‘The Coalition to Tackle Knife Crime’, a cross-governmental coalition to drive ongoing solutions.

King Charles hosted the Youth Opportunity Summit after Prince Harry and the monarch’s private aides reportedly held a secret "peace summit" in an effort to restore the broken relationship between father and son.