Palace marks joyful celebration after setback: ‘triumph of good over evil’

King Charles’s team seems to be taking a break from the ongoing royal crisis as they focus their energies towards something positive.

The Royal Collection Trust, a team dedicated to care and conserve the royal collection, marked a special occasion which celebrated the victory of good over evil. This particular sub-division of the Palace is also responsible for spotlighting historical works from history.

As Hindu Brits mark their annual religious festival of colour, the team decided to highlight the work painting from the late 18th century created by North Indian artists. They dubbed it as a “masterpiece of colour and devotion”.

“Happy Holi!” the statement began. “This vibrant Hindu festival celebrates love, spring, and the triumph of good over evil. In this fantastical scene, the god Krishna joins the gopis (female devotees) and a group of yogis for a joyful celebration in a forest grove.”

The painting comes from an album of Hindu deities as an apt tribute to the occasion.

The royal family has currently have been facing a slew of issues as King Charles is set to make a major decision. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s dark shadow continues to the follow the royals even though he has been removed from all ties.

There are growing calls from the public to remove Andrew from the line of succession and even though the royals have continued with their duties, there is a looming presence of the shamed ex-prince. This had been a pleasant break from the turmoil for the royals.