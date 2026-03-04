Sarah Ferguson ready to 'cooperate' with police as 'victim act' exposed

Sarah Ferguson has been accused of playing 'victim' card since her connections with Jeffrey Epstein returned to haunt her.

Fergie has reportedly expressed her true feelings about 'cooperating' with the police amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor probe.

For the unversed, the former Duchess of York once sent several emails asking for financial help from her paedophile pal.

From meeting Epstein with her daughters to discussing Eugenie's private life with him, Sarah fell from public eyes.

Now, a royal commentator called out her victim mindset, stating that she "played a role" by herself in damaging her reputation.

Speaking with Express, Marlene Koenig said, "Sarah played a role in this [scandal] too. She does a good victim act, but she's not a victim."

The commentator added, "There's no understanding at all of how she's contributed to everything that's unfolding now."

Following Andrew's arrest by Thames Valley Police on February 19, Sarah is in severe panic mode.

Her ex-husband's arrest "has shaken her. She has repeatedly said she has nothing to hide," the source shared.

An insider claimed, "She'd be transparent and would cooperate with the police. She's not running from anything."

Marlene advised Fergie to keep a low profile after squandering the "money, power and influence" she and Andrew had.

The expert urged Sarah to avoid writing a memoir to prevent further damage.