Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark anger with bold decision: 'Nonsense'

King Charles faces pressure to strip Harry, Meghan of their royal titles

Harry's latest move described as a constitutional 'nonsense'



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked fresh debate with thier brave move amid feud with the royal family and Andrew crisis.

The Montecito-based couple's latest pseudo-royal tour in Jordan raised questions to their titles, with a royal expert urging King Charles to take action against the Sussexes.

Meghan and Harry's tour was lambasted by a US-based columnist/royal and foreign policy commentator for allegedly exploiting the royal card.

The expert tried to highlight the alarming situation that may spark outrage, describing the couple's secision as “chaos masquerading as moral authority”.

Flaying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their acts, Lee Cohen said: they “abandoned duty and service” but they did not step back from the “trappings of rank” which give “weight to their vanity projects”.

The expert did not stop here and continued to share his thoughtson the trip, adding that while the visit was undertaken at the invitation of the World Health Organisation, it was just “theatre” and “carefully curated imagery”.

“The duo [Harry and Meghan] generate attention without authority, spectacle without responsibility, disruption without mandate," Cohen wrote in his piece for GB News.

“They insist they are private citizens. Very well. Then relinquish the public instruments of rank. A duke conducting freelance diplomacy is constitutional nonsense, a recipe for confusion abroad and embarrassment at home. Titles are not props. They are instruments of the state.”

He added: “As long as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle retain their titles, every overseas appearance carries an implied endorsement. That is not opinion — it is a consequence. And Britain must not continue embowering a frivolous brand masquerading as a monarchy."

He continued: “The remedy is obvious. Strip the titles. Remove the privileges. End the theatre. If they wish to operate as entertainers of influencers, they may do so — but only as private citizens. No coronet. No rank. No implied authority.”

He also warned that the monarchy “cannot survive” with “perpetual self-promotion under inherited rank,” concluding that: “The time for indulgence of this rogue pair has long passed.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan's fans lauded the couple for the display of courage as they breathed life into the dreams of countless individuals, easing the people's sufferings.

The Sussexes shed light on harsh realities during their Middle East trip, touching lives with theirt gestures at a refugee camp.