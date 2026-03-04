King Charles team releases statement after unfortunate incident

King Charles team issues statement after unfortunate event near royal home

King Charles' team spoke out after an unfortunate incident that took place near home.

It has been reported that a bridge in the monarch's Balmoral Estate collapsed due to unpleasant weather conditions.

After persistent snowfall and cold weather, the bridge in Aberdeenshire was badly damaged, stopping the commute.

The official Instagram page of Balmoral Castle released a statement, informing locals and visitors that the bridge has been closed for repair.

"Unfortunately, due to a high volume of snowmelt, the road at the Spittal of Glen Muick car park has collapsed and undermined the bridge," the monarch's spokesperson shared.

The message further reads, "The bridge is now closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. We will begin repair work as soon as possible."

Social media users urged people to take safety measures and avoid taking the damaged route.

"That doesn't look good, hope it can be fixed soon," one fan wrote.

This upsetting update from Balmoral came amid the ongoing family tensions caused by Andrew's wrongdoings with Epstein.