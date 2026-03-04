Harry, Meghan bury hatchet with William, Kate in latest display of unity

Prince Harry, Meghan show solidarity with Prince William, Princess Kate

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking a 'U-turn' over their stance on Beatrice and Eugenie to regain the trust of the royal family's key members?

From the very start, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a warm relationship with the York Princesses, especially with Eugenie.

From get-togethers to standing in hard times for each other, the Sussexes' alliance with Beatrice and Eugenie's was always intact.

Most recently, it was reported by insiders that Harry and Meghan would love to host the sisters at their Montecito home during their parents, Andrew and Fergie's messy scandal.

But a royal commentator debunked such reports. TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan claimed that the former working royals stepped back from supporting King Charles' nieces.

He shared, "Harry and Meghan were offering their support to Beatrice and Eugenie - we're hearing that has been removed."

The Sussexes are "not backing them anymore, nor are William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales," Kevin said.

Harry and Meghan's reported new move showcased that they are ready to put differences aside in order to protect the monarchy and implement their return plan.