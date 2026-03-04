Beatrice, Eugenie dragged in business with Epstein, Fergie blunder revealed

Beatrice, Eugenie dragged in business with Epstein, Fergie blunder exposed

Epstein files pulls curtain over secret business plan with Fergie

Fergie had been pleading Epstein for huge sum amid mounting debt

Epstein proposed business deal, Fergie wanted both daughters involved

Sarah Ferguson had allegedly been making a business deal with Jeffrey Epstein in which she wanted to make her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie a shareholder.

According to a correspondence in 2010 revealed in Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice, Fergie was desperately looking for a way to ease her mounting debts with a new commercial venture.

Even though Sarah had previously claimed that she cut off all ties with the convicted paedophile following his imprisonment, but had remained in close contact.

At the time, Beatrice was 21 and Eugenie 19, and Sarah had been negotiating a deal to get advance cash and make her daughters part of the business. Although, there is no indication that that Beatrice and Eugenie were aware of the discussion taking place.

Sarah had whopping debts of £650,000 by late 2009 as her US lifestyle brand company, Hartmoor had collapsed. Epstein had connected her to one of his associates, Keith Frankel, a US supplements entrepreneur.

On February 15, 2010, Epstein emailed Sarah telling her that “Keith said he thought he did a deal for you.” She responded that two options in consideration: a supplements line and a QVC arrangement that might provide an advance payment.

Fergie kept on pressing for upfront from Epstein, who had been under house arrest following his release from prison.

“Friday and Monday I waited for the advance money and nothing came,” Fergie had emailed. “Now it is Thursday … lawyers are involved … I really need an advance of say 600,000 US dollars.”

Then came Epstein’s email from March 8, where it was revealed how Beatrice and Eugenie almost became part of a business that would’ve tarnished any last vestiges of reputation in the royal family.

"keith just leftwe should talk, he was concerned that you had the rights to use your name. he was concerned that someone said you did not want equity, ( the Beatric and euge should own the shares )".

On January 16, 2010, she appeared to email Epstein: “Is there any chance I could borrow 50 or 100,000 US dollars to help get through the small bills that are pushing me over.. Had to ask. If you cannot, Giuseppe said he would, but I am embarassed to ask. Him.”

Moreover, there are also multiple references of Beatrice and Eugenie in the files. While they may not have been directly involved in many matters but even the association as cost them their reputation as royal members.

The sisters still have the support of King Charles, but it remains uncertain of the monarch could be forced to take a step to remove their roayl privileges for the sake of the monarchy.