Prince William master plan to lead royal family revealed amid speculations

Prince of Wales 'very close' friend sheds light on future King's vision for monarchy

Geo News Digital Desk
March 04, 2026

Prince William's close friend revealed his key plans for leading the royal family, as he has been dubbed "already king unofficially" by a Palace aide.

The Prince of Wales and his wife, Princess Catherine, have been planning to make 'accountability' the basis of their reign.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, people pretty close to the Waleses shared, "...they have a totally different vision for the monarchy."

As per US Weekly, he shared, "It needs to be accountable, it needs to speak to the younger generation, not only at home, but abroad."

Their priority is to work on projects that are most beneficial for the public.

William and Kate have already implemented one of the major changes they wanted to bring, and that is prioritising their family life, unlike the past generations of the royal family.

The details related to William's master plan came amid the growing talks that the Prince of Wales is already working as a "monarch-in-waiting in everything but title" behind Palace closed doors.

Amid King Charles' health crisis and family tensions, Prince William stood up significantly to strengthen the monarchy. 

