King Charles makes decisive move for future monarch William: It’s happening

Abdication no longer hypothetical as Charles setting ‘his own terms’

Courtier: Prince William is ‘unofficial king’ as he takes on big roles

It will not be a ‘dramatic abdication’ but a ‘controlled evolution’ of monarchy



King Charles appears to be in the midst of a very important decision for the British throne after ‘waiting a lifetime’ for his destined position.

The monarch, who has shown progress with his cancer treatment, has been embroiled in a storm of scandals owing to his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Charles has already faced a slew of issues in the growing calls for abolishing the monarchy since his ascension and the Andrew probe has made things worse.

In order to save the monarchy, Charles has decided to hang up his crown and let his heir, Prince William take over as Palace courtiers are already hashing out the details. However, sources insist that if Charles is to abdicate, he will do it “on his own terms”.

“The transition will look measured and dignified. Health provides the most unassailable explanation,” a senior courtier told Rob Shuter. He cites multiple sources the succession timing is “no longer hypothetical”.

“Charles will not be seen as pushed,” a palace insider said. “He has waited a lifetime for this role. When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms.”

It has been long reported that William has already been playing a crucial role behind the scenes, especially when it came to take the historic decision, ousting Andrew from the royal fold. According to a longtime aide, William is “already king unofficially”.

Even though the “paperwork hasn’t been caught up”, the Prince of Wales is functioning as a “monarch-in-waiting in everything but title”. Meanwhile, the institution is catching up to the notion “emotionally”.

All of this is evident in the way William has been taking on diplomatic engagements and has a steady public presence. Moreover, the family dynamics are also suggestive to the next phase for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

However, this will not be a “dramatic abdication but a “controlled evolution” as the monarchy needs to adapt in order to survive, the Palace advisor stressed.

They added that it won’t be a surrender but rather feel like an inevitable thing to happen.