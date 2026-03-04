Prince William ‘reacts’ to new blow on royal family with Andrew update





Netflix to revive spin-off for The Crown after Andrew arrest

Prince William unhappy about the prospect as insiders share details

Official confirmation from streaming giant still pending



Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains a thorn to the royal family’s side even after he has been firmly removed from near all association.

The disgraced brother of King Charles was arrested on the morning of his 66th birthday last month as he was questioned for 11 hours over the allegations that came to light in the Epstein files. As the former Duke of York has been investigated by 12 different forces, a streaming giant found a major opportunity.

Netflix is reportedly planning to revive its popular series The Crown, which is loosely based on the real-life events of the British royal family. They are no planning a spin-off dedicated to Andrew which has left William absolutely fuming.

“There’s a real sense of ‘here we go again’, which has really triggered William,” an insider shared. They noted that the future king is angrier about the fact the Netflix is helming the project.

There is no confirmation from the streaming giant whether there will be a TV series or a movie in the works. Moreover, this platform also happened to be the first company to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a lucrative deal after they left the UK.

“Everyone knows how much William despises anyone who seeks to profit off his family’s lowest points,” the source added. “It happened with The Crown, and now comes yet another attack that’ll cause widespread embarrassment.”