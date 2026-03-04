Beatrice, Eugenie lose key royal honour after declining William's offer

Prince William attempted to protect Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie from significant risks; however, the sisters declined his offer, resulting in the loss of their key royal honour.

Earlier, it was reported that Andrew and Fergie's daughters have been asked not to join the royal family at Ascot this year.

The Princesses were disheartened by this big loss as one insider revealed Beatrice's true feelings. "She was completely blindsided."

Now, speaking of the crucial decision made by the royal family, TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan and Kinsey Schofield shared their thoughts.

Kinsey claimed that before the mess created after Epstein leaks, the future King advised Eugenie and Beatrice to do an "ethics check" in order to keep them out of scandal.

She stated, "What I think is interesting - they say in November the York women turned down Prince William's suggestion to do an 'ethics check' on their personal investments."

William was "concerned" about the sisters' involvement in the shady business of their father and mother.

"He wanted to protect them by offering them this ethics check to be ahead of any scandal that could come to fruition," Kinsey shared.