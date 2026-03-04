 
Geo News

Beatrice, Eugenie lose key royal honour after declining William's offer

Prince William's sincere efforts for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie go in vain

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 04, 2026

Beatrice, Eugenie lose key royal honour after declining Williams offer
Beatrice, Eugenie lose key royal honour after declining William's offer

Prince William attempted to protect Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie from significant risks; however, the sisters declined his offer, resulting in the loss of their key royal honour.

Earlier, it was reported that Andrew and Fergie's daughters have been asked not to join the royal family at Ascot this year.

The Princesses were disheartened by this big loss as one insider revealed Beatrice's true feelings. "She was completely blindsided."

Now, speaking of the crucial decision made by the royal family, TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan and Kinsey Schofield shared their thoughts.

Kinsey claimed that before the mess created after Epstein leaks, the future King advised Eugenie and Beatrice to do an "ethics check" in order to keep them out of scandal.

She stated, "What I think is interesting - they say in November the York women turned down Prince William's suggestion to do an 'ethics check' on their personal investments."

William was "concerned" about the sisters' involvement in the shady business of their father and mother.

"He wanted to protect them by offering them this ethics check to be ahead of any scandal that could come to fruition," Kinsey shared. 

Palace shares Sophie's smiles honouring Queen's legacy in Randalstown
Palace shares Sophie's smiles honouring Queen's legacy in Randalstown
Duchess of Gloucester weaves her way into spotlight at London Basketry Showcase
Duchess of Gloucester weaves her way into spotlight at London Basketry Showcase
International fans flock to Meghan's As Ever despite shipping snag
International fans flock to Meghan's As Ever despite shipping snag
Princess Charlotte's personalised treat from her favourite football squad
Princess Charlotte's personalised treat from her favourite football squad
Duchess of Edinburgh creates special Moment on Northern Ireland tour
Duchess of Edinburgh creates special Moment on Northern Ireland tour
Andrew shares key details with senior palace official in latest meeting
Andrew shares key details with senior palace official in latest meeting
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie receive new 'title' for protecting monarchy
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie receive new 'title' for protecting monarchy
Princess Donata of Prussia bows out at 73
Princess Donata of Prussia bows out at 73