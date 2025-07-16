'The Last of Us' gets disappointing update on S3

HBO boss shares update on 'The Last of Us' season three

Season two of The Last of Us left fans on the edge about what would be the fate of Ellie.



However, the wait to find out this has just been stretched, as in a recent interview, HBO and Max content chairman Casey Bloys said that season three will not arrive until 2027.

“The series is definitely planned for 2027,” the executive told Variety. “Craig is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that.”

His comments suggest that the series will be taken forward by Craig Mazin, who created Chernobyl, after the co-creator, Neil Druckmann, exited the project.

“Obviously, it was great to have Neil involved in the beginning,” Casey said on Neil leaving the series. “The whole reason that I wanted to do Last of Us is after Chernobyl, I said to Craig, ‘what do you want to do next?’"

He continued, "And Last of Us was what he wanted to do. It was fantastic to have Neil involved. A lot of people don’t realize that Neil has a full-time job creating video games and running Naughty Dog."

"It’s a really big job that he’s got. So I understand why he needs to focus on that. But I believe he’s given us a good blueprint with the show."

"And obviously Craig is a pro, so I think we’ll be in excellent shape. I’m not worried at all," Neil concluded.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming season of The Last of Us will tell the story from Abby Anderson's (Kaitlyn Dever) point of view.