'The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung makes shock admission about Taylor Swift

'The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Lola Tung recalls passing out due to Taylor Swift

Lola Tung recently recalled a sweet gesture made by none other than Taylor Swift.

While appearing on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lola Tung shared that the girlfriend of Travis Kelce waved to her and Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty author, at The Eras Tour in 2023.

Reportedly, this was the time when Taylor Swift was performing the track, "False God", which has also featured in the show’s previous seasons.

Recalling the moment, the actress told the show host, "We were right by the stage, and she looked at us, and she kind of waved and was like, 'I love you guys.'"

She also gestured a heart with her hands reportedly that Taylor did in their direction on stage at the time.

"I nearly passed out. It was great," she added and revealed that she went to the concert with Jenny Han, who wrote the 2009 novel that the hit Prime Video show is based on.

"We were right by the stage when she played 'False God,' which was also on the show," she continued.

When asked if she had a favorite Swift song featured on The Summer I Turned Pretty, Lola was torn between two choices.

"'The Way I Loved You' is a great one. 'Delicate' is great as well," she remarked in conclusion.