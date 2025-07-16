Gwyneth Paltrow makes bombshell confession about Brad Pitt in memoir

Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals why she ended Brad Pitt relationship in memoir

Gwyneth Paltrow recently made a major confession about Brad Pitt breakup.

A new report of People Magazine shared what the actress has said about her high-profile relationship with Brad Pitt, who married Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie previously and is now dating Ines De Ramon.

In her bombshell book titled Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell, the Hollywood diva dived deep into the intricacies of dating someone from the same industry.

As fans will be aware, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow dated from 1994 to 1997, with their relationship lasting about three years.

Reportedly, the actress found success in Hollywood earlier than her then-beau and this led to severe relationship troubles between the two.

“As she began wowing directors with her charisma and talent, including her ability to quickly learn accents, she was cast in the Jane Austen adaptation Emma,” the book mentioned about what triggered the couple’s fallout.

In addition to this, it has been claimed that it was during Emma’s filming when Gwyneth admitted having second thoughts about Brad Pitt relation and even admitted having a crush on Hugh Grant.

She penned in her book, “Brad and I had very different upbringings,” adding, “So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra.’”

After the flick’s release in 1996, she finally decided to call it quits with the Hollywood hunk.

“After Emma came out, Gwyneth went over to [her friend, makeup artist Kevyn] Aucoin’s place and cried about Pitt multiple times. He wanted to be with her but seemed to feel threatened by her success and all the attention she received. [Aucoin’s] advice to Gwyneth was frank, ‘You really need to end this.’”