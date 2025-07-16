 
'The Legend of Zelda' lead cast comes to light

Nintendo's head, Shigeru Miyamoto, announces the cast on social media

July 16, 2025

Nintendo and Sony have announced the lead stars for the upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda on social media as the franchise expands.

Taking to X, the video game head Shigeru Miyamoto shared that Bo Bragason will play Zelda, and Benjamin Evan will step into the role of Link. 

“I am pleased to announce that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san,” the executive penned. “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen.”

The Legend of Zelda lead cast comes to light

Along with the revelation of the main cast, Shigeru also shared that the film will be out on May 7, 2027.

The project was announced back in November 2023 in partnership with Arad Productions.

Shigeru, a producer of the film, wrote at the time, "I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films."

"We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production," he concluded. "It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it."

