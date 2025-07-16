Justin Bieber squashes marriage woe rumors with tribute post to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber gushes over wife Hailey with tribute post

Justin Bieber just gave yet another fitting response to his haters.

The 31-year-old singer uploaded a carousel of images updating his fans and followers on how life has been lately with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

After relentless rumors about how their marriage was crumbling apart, the couple gave the world a rather strong response with the Baby singer dropping his surprise album Swag in July 2025 and his wife supporting him upon its release.

Justin, after posting an update that he had gone on a vacation with his family, which consists of Hailey and their son, Jack Blues, the artist now posted a tribute dedicated to the Rhode Beauty owner.

With no caption, the Sorry hitmaker uploaded the first picture of him giving Hailey a peck on the cheek.

Two pictures showed the model posing rather candidly for the camera with her eyes rolled and an explicit gesture with her finger.

The carousel also consisted of scenic views supposedly from the family’s vacation spot as well as solo photos of Justin himself.

In the end of the post, Justin also reposted a fan-made animation of him driving a car with the number plate “Swag” an ode to his latest released album, with Hailey and their son, Jack Blues, sitting in the passenger seat beside him as he drove off on the road.