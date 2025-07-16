 
Geo News

Justin Bieber squashes marriage woe rumors with tribute post to wife Hailey

Justin Bieber put to rest the rumors of marriage problems with wife Hailey Bieber in a sweet post

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

Justin Bieber gushes over wife Hailey with tribute post

Justin Bieber just gave yet another fitting response to his haters.

The 31-year-old singer uploaded a carousel of images updating his fans and followers on how life has been lately with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

After relentless rumors about how their marriage was crumbling apart, the couple gave the world a rather strong response with the Baby singer dropping his surprise album Swag in July 2025 and his wife supporting him upon its release.

Justin Bieber squashes marriage woe rumors with tribute post to wife Hailey

Justin, after posting an update that he had gone on a vacation with his family, which consists of Hailey and their son, Jack Blues, the artist now posted a tribute dedicated to the Rhode Beauty owner.

With no caption, the Sorry hitmaker uploaded the first picture of him giving Hailey a peck on the cheek.

Two pictures showed the model posing rather candidly for the camera with her eyes rolled and an explicit gesture with her finger.

Justin Bieber squashes marriage woe rumors with tribute post to wife Hailey

The carousel also consisted of scenic views supposedly from the family’s vacation spot as well as solo photos of Justin himself.

In the end of the post, Justin also reposted a fan-made animation of him driving a car with the number plate “Swag” an ode to his latest released album, with Hailey and their son, Jack Blues, sitting in the passenger seat beside him as he drove off on the road. 

Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category
Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category
True story behind real Annabelle doll revealed
True story behind real Annabelle doll revealed
Joaquin Phoenix looks back at 'horrible' interview video
Joaquin Phoenix looks back at 'horrible' interview
Dan Rivera's cause of death linked to Annabelle?
Dan Rivera's cause of death linked to Annabelle?
Louis Tomlinson announces social media exit over ‘conspiracy'
Louis Tomlinson announces social media exit over ‘conspiracy'
'The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung makes shock admission about Taylor Swift video
'The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung makes shock admission about Taylor Swift
'Stranger Things' 5 stars ready to take down Vecna in latest teaser video
'Stranger Things' 5 stars ready to take down Vecna in latest teaser
Another 'Harry Potter' star reflects on JK Rowling's views
Another 'Harry Potter' star reflects on JK Rowling's views