Dan Rivera’s cause of death linked to Annabelle?

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera died Sunday, while on tour with the famed “Annabelle” doll in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Rivera, 43, was found unresponsive in his hotel room during the “Devils on the Run” tour, a three-show weekend event showcasing the Raggedy Ann–style doll many believe is demonically possessed.

Emergency crews tried CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of death has not been released by authorities or the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), where Rivera served as lead investigator.

Rivera was a decorated U.S. Army veteran and gained recognition through TV roles on Most Haunted Places (Travel Channel) and as a consulting producer on Netflix’s 28 Days Haunted.

He trained under Ed and Lorraine Warren, the legendary paranormal investigators who were the original custodians of Annabelle.

His sudden passing stunned fans and fellow investigators. Some supporters are now speculating that his death could be connected to paranormal activity linked to Annabelle.

“There are no confirmed signs of foul play or spiritual interference,” one NESPR team member said, “but it’s impossible to ignore the timing.”

The group released a statement saying it was “heartbroken,” and called Rivera a charismatic leader and teacher. “He truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people.”

Rivera's death has left a void in the paranormal research world, where his work and dedication earned widespread respect.