Louis Tomlinson announces social media exit over ‘conspiracy'

Louis Tomlinson quits social media

Louis Tomlinson just announced his exit from social media.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the One Direction alum addressed the "conspiracy chat" and invasive speculation about his personal life had gotten “too much.”

He mentioned that increasingly toxic conversation that goes on online, particularly about his relationship with social media butterfly, Zara McDermott, his son, Freddie, and even his late mother has led him to take this decision.

"It's just too much and too hurtful for me to see! Thank you to everyone who always has my back," the post concluded.

The 33-year-old musician has been dating Zara since March 2025, shortly after she called it quits with Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

This comes after fans uploaded videos of the couple dancing together during Grime artist, Skepta’s Glastonbury set.

"Glastonbury is mad because you can be dancing to Skepta and boom Louis Tomlinson is next to you," was the caption of the video originally uploaded on TikTok, which brought along love as well as hatred from social media users, directed towards Louis and Zara.

This is also not the first time he has addressed online conspiracies, previously speaking up about how rumors had been spreading that he and One Direction member Harry Styles were romantically involved.

Addressing the “ship name” which was “Larry” made up by fans after combining both the stars’ names, Louis tweeted in 2013, "Larry is the biggest load of bulls*** I’ve ever heard. I’m happy, why can’t you accept that.”

"What’s tough is, I realised this some years ago, there is nothing I can say. There is nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy. It does irritate me a little bit, you know? But it is just kind of the nature of the job, I suppose,” he said in another conversation in 2024.