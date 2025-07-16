Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category

The Emmys are coming in, in full force with nominations this year. They include some of 2025's hotest shows and actors.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Severance

The Pitt

The White Lotus

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

Andor

Slow Horses

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Studio

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Adolesence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story

The Penguin

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edeberi, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Adam Scott, Severance

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolesence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE