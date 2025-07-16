Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category

The Emmys are coming in, in full force with nominations this year. They include some of 2025's hotest shows and actors.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories.
BEST DRAMA SERIES
- Severance
- The Pitt
- The White Lotus
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- Andor
- Slow Horses
BEST COMEDY SERIES
- The Studio
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Abbott Elementary
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- What We Do in the Shadows
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- Adolesence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story
- The Penguin
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edeberi, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolesence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for S**