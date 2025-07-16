 
Geo News

Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category

Check out what shows made it to this years' list of nominees for the 2025 Emmy awards

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category
Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category

The Emmys are coming in, in full force with nominations this year. They include some of 2025's hotest shows and actors.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

  • Severance
  • The Pitt
  • The White Lotus
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • Andor
  • Slow Horses

BEST COMEDY SERIES

  • The Studio
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Abbott Elementary
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • What We Do in the Shadows

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

  • Adolesence
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story
  • The Penguin

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

  • Uzo Aduba, The Residence
  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Ayo Edeberi, The Bear
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Colin Farrell, The Penguin
  • Stephen Graham, Adolesence
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
  • Meghann Fahy, Sirens
  • Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
  • Michelle Williams, Dying for S**
Bruno Mars makes playful joke over ‘debt' post BLACKPINK concert appearance video
Bruno Mars makes playful joke over ‘debt' post BLACKPINK concert appearance
True story behind real Annabelle doll revealed
True story behind real Annabelle doll revealed
Joaquin Phoenix looks back at 'horrible' interview video
Joaquin Phoenix looks back at 'horrible' interview
Dan Rivera's cause of death linked to Annabelle?
Dan Rivera's cause of death linked to Annabelle?
Louis Tomlinson announces social media exit over ‘conspiracy'
Louis Tomlinson announces social media exit over ‘conspiracy'
'The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung makes shock admission about Taylor Swift video
'The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung makes shock admission about Taylor Swift
'Stranger Things' 5 stars ready to take down Vecna in latest teaser video
'Stranger Things' 5 stars ready to take down Vecna in latest teaser
Another 'Harry Potter' star reflects on JK Rowling's views
Another 'Harry Potter' star reflects on JK Rowling's views