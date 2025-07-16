Bruno Mars makes playful joke over ‘debt’ post BLACKPINK concert appearance

Bruno Mars makes light joke over ‘debt' rumors

Bruno Mars just made a dig at the infamous rumor debts he was surrounded with previously.

After the beloved 39-year-old artist surprised fans by appearing at BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour show on July 13, he made a joke about the debt he is in.

Bruno, whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez, performed the hit song APT, which was a collaboration with the K-pop group’s member, Rose.

Sharing the moment on social media, the Just The Way You Are singer shared a clip of himself running across the stage as confetti fell from the ceiling, with the hilarious caption, "Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!"

Fans instantly enjoyed Bruno’s sense of humor and flooded the comments section with words of praise.

One replied, "Almost out of debt lollll" while another wrote: "BRUNO YOUR SENSE OF HUMOR IS ICONIC."

A third commented, "Hahaha the caption!!" and a fourth fan exclaimed, "We love you Brunoooo!"

The Uptown Funk hitmaker’s caption referred to rumours from 2023 that the singer was in millions of pounds of debt after he gambled away 50 million dollars at MGM Casinos.

However, MGM Resorts International denied the claims, saying, "MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect."

It is also pertinent to mention that Bruno Mars and Rosé's hit song APT became a global hit instantly after its release crossing two billion streams on YouTube and 1.8billion streams on Spotify.