'Stranger Things' 5 stars ready to take down Vecna in latest teaser

'Netflix' 'Stranger Things' 5 stars gear up to save Hawkins from Vecna in latest teaser

Stranger Things has recently dropped the latest teaser for the fifth and final installment of the blockbuster Netflix series.

The released teaser showcases the gang gearing up to defeat Vecna in order to save the world from becoming a part of Upside Down.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting for the latest season of the sci-fi to get released as it will unfold the mystery of Max’s fate and Hawkins’ future.

As per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine, the show's final season will be released on the streaming platform in three parts: Volume 1 on Nov. 26, Volume 2 on Christmas and the series finale on New Year's Eve.

This teaser comes shortly after Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the pivotal character of Eleven in the show, treated her fans by sharing a new poster for the upcoming fifth and final instalment of Stranger Things in a social media post.

"One more time - teaser tomorrow," she had teased in caption before the teaser finally dropped on 16th July 2025.