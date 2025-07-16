 
Geo News

'Stranger Things' 5 stars ready to take down Vecna in latest teaser

'Netflix' 'Stranger Things' 5 has been slated to be released on the streaming platform in November 2025

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

'Netflix' 'Stranger Things' 5 stars gear up to save Hawkins from Vecna in latest teaser

Stranger Things has recently dropped the latest teaser for the fifth and final installment of the blockbuster Netflix series.

The released teaser showcases the gang gearing up to defeat Vecna in order to save the world from becoming a part of Upside Down.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting for the latest season of the sci-fi to get released as it will unfold the mystery of Max’s fate and Hawkins’ future.

As per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine, the show's final season will be released on the streaming platform in three parts: Volume 1 on Nov. 26, Volume 2 on Christmas and the series finale on New Year's Eve.

This teaser comes shortly after Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the pivotal character of Eleven in the show, treated her fans by sharing a new poster for the upcoming fifth and final instalment of Stranger Things in a social media post.

"One more time - teaser tomorrow," she had teased in caption before the teaser finally dropped on 16th July 2025. 

Another 'Harry Potter' star reflects on JK Rowling's views
Another 'Harry Potter' star reflects on JK Rowling's views
Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon waiting for Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper's proposal: Source
Gigi Hadid, Ines de Ramon waiting for Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper's proposal: Source
‘Nosferatu' cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp set to reunite for new movie
‘Nosferatu' cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp set to reunite for new movie
Tennis legend poses for pictures with Matthew McConaughey
Tennis legend poses for pictures with Matthew McConaughey
Inside the recovery of Taylor Swift father after heart surgery video
Inside the recovery of Taylor Swift father after heart surgery
Angelina Jolie's father joins hands with Brad Pitt for his fight
Angelina Jolie's father joins hands with Brad Pitt for his fight
Gigi Hadid, Ines De Ramon receive greenlight for new collab: Source
Gigi Hadid, Ines De Ramon receive greenlight for new collab: Source
Rita Ora opens up about ‘really sad' feeling of being ‘ugly'
Rita Ora opens up about ‘really sad' feeling of being ‘ugly'