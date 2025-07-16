Sean ‘Diddy' Combs slaps his kids with a warning for ‘mocking' his fight for his life

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ kids handed a major warning

An insider has just revealed everything about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ kids and the frustrations that are going on behind the scenes.

According to RadarOnline, the circulating reports suggest that despite that fact that “they've shown up to court to support him,” many of them are also acting like they “haven't got a care in the world.”

And for them to pull this stunt right after he fought for his life in court against his accusers, amid accusations of sex trafficking, “it's a terrible look!” the source admitted.

What is pertinent to mention is that, while his kids ended up showing their support for their father in court, they continued to party wildly, engage in ‘outrageous antics’ and effectively turned his entire case into nothing more than a “mockery.”

It even got to a point where his advisers began demanding he lay down the law against them, and “give his kids guidelines on how to act.”

For those unversed, while Diddy was tried, he ended up not being guilty of the major offenses like sex trafficking, and racketeering.

To make matters worse, one of his children, Christian was even seen partying with Kanye West at Chateau Marmont, a few days after he showed up at Diddy’s hearing to voice his support.

Similar behavior was seen with his twin daughter Jessie and D’Lila who ended up going to their proms.

“The way they've all been acting. It's no wonder his team is begging him to get them in line,” the insider concluded by saying.