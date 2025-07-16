‘Harry Potter' star Emma Watson banned from driving

‘Harry Potter' actress Emma Watson charged for speeding

Emma Watson has just been banned from driving.

The actress who starred in the Harry Potter series, who portrayed the role of Hermione Granger, received this banned, for six months, after she was caught speeding.

Watson drove 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford on the evening of 31 July last year and already had nine points on her license before she was caught, the court was informed, as per BBC.

Now, the Little Women star was made to pay a total of £1,044 at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court but did not attend the five-minute hearing.

Currently, Watson, who shot to fame in 2001 after the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, is a student at the University of Oxford since 2023, acquiring a master’s degree in creative writing degree.

Along with eight of the Harry Potter films, with the last one being released in 2011, she proceeded to star in various successful movies such as Beauty and the Beast, The Bling Ring and The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Emma Watson’s last film role was in 2019, the remake of Little Women, which was helmed by the Barbie director, Greta Gerwig.