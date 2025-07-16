Katy Perry pays tribute to 'hometown' on social media

Katy Perry gets honest about her recent show on the internet

Los Angeles is Katy Perry's hometown, as she recently made a special stop there amid her Lifetime tour.



The Dark Horse singer, followed with emotions of gratitude, shared a post on Instagram after performing in her city.

"HOMETOWN SHOW AT THE FORUM TONIGHT!!!!," she began. "Ecstatic to play a show for ALL the Angelenos, including my best friends, my business partners, mom, dad, my ear, nose, and throat doctor, my dog groomer, my MDMA therapist, my acupuncturist, my manicurist."

She continued, "The teacher from the yoga class I went to in 2015, the uber eats guy that that delivered my brisket breakfast burrito this morning from Dialog Cafe and all the friends that are friends with someone that knows Tamra. LFG. I HEART LA."

Interestingly, the post made no mention of Orlando Bloom, who has been a longtime partner of the pop icon.

While reports recently stated that the couple parted ways, an official statement from the pair further confirmed it.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," it read.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect," the statement added.