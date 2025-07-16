 
Geo News

Katy Perry pays tribute to 'hometown' on social media

Katy Perry shares her thoughts on her recent concert in her city on Instagram

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

Katy Perry gets honest about her recent show on the internet
Katy Perry gets honest about her recent show on the internet

Los Angeles is Katy Perry's hometown, as she recently made a special stop there amid her Lifetime tour.

The Dark Horse singer, followed with emotions of gratitude, shared a post on Instagram after performing in her city.

"HOMETOWN SHOW AT THE FORUM TONIGHT!!!!," she began. "Ecstatic to play a show for ALL the Angelenos, including my best friends, my business partners, mom, dad, my ear, nose, and throat doctor, my dog groomer, my MDMA therapist, my acupuncturist, my manicurist." 

Katy Perry pays tribute to hometown on social media

She continued, "The teacher from the yoga class I went to in 2015, the uber eats guy that that delivered my brisket breakfast burrito this morning from Dialog Cafe and all the friends that are friends with someone that knows Tamra. LFG. I HEART LA."

Interestingly, the post made no mention of Orlando Bloom, who has been a longtime partner of the pop icon.

While reports recently stated that the couple parted ways, an official statement from the pair further confirmed it. 

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting," it read. 

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is - and always will be - raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect," the statement added.

Gwyneth Paltrow makes bombshell confession about Brad Pitt in memoir
Gwyneth Paltrow makes bombshell confession about Brad Pitt in memoir
‘Love Actually' 'EastEnders' star Jo Bacon breathes her last at 72
‘Love Actually' 'EastEnders' star Jo Bacon breathes her last at 72
Bruno Mars makes playful joke over ‘debt' post BLACKPINK concert appearance video
Bruno Mars makes playful joke over ‘debt' post BLACKPINK concert appearance
Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category
Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category
True story behind real Annabelle doll revealed
True story behind real Annabelle doll revealed
Joaquin Phoenix looks back at 'horrible' interview video
Joaquin Phoenix looks back at 'horrible' interview
Dan Rivera's cause of death linked to Annabelle?
Dan Rivera's cause of death linked to Annabelle?
Louis Tomlinson announces social media exit over ‘conspiracy'
Louis Tomlinson announces social media exit over ‘conspiracy'