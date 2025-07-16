 
Geo News

Inside the recovery of Taylor Swift father after heart surgery

Taylor Swift’s father, Scott Swift, recently underwent a open-heart surgery with his family by his side

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

Taylor Swift supports her father Scott Swift, amid health issues

Taylor Swift, known for her autobiographical songwriting, and artistic versatility, recently faced a tough time regarding her father Scott Swift’s health.

According to People, Scott, 73, underwent quintuple bypass surgery just over a month ago and is well on the path to recovery.

Their representative confirmed to TMZ that his wife Andrea Swift, as well as both Taylor and their son, Austin Swift, were with him throughout the surgery and recovery process.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Coronary artery bypass surgery creates a new path for blood to go around a blocked or partially blocked artery in the heart."

"The surgery [often] involves taking a healthy blood vessel from the chest or leg area. The vessel is connected below the blocked heart artery. The new path improves blood flow to the heart muscle," the site adds.

For those unversed, Scott Swift has always been his daughter’s biggest cheerleader. 

Back in 2009, Scott shared about his daughter’s passion for music with UDaily, a newspaper, saying, "She was always singing music when she was 3, 5, 6, 7, years old. It's Taylor doing what she likes to do."

Gigi Hadid, Ines De Ramon receive greenlight for new collab: Source
Gigi Hadid, Ines De Ramon receive greenlight for new collab: Source
Rita Ora opens up about ‘really sad' feeling of being ‘ugly'
Rita Ora opens up about ‘really sad' feeling of being ‘ugly'
Anne Hathaway hailed for 'brave' performance in upcoming gig
Anne Hathaway hailed for 'brave' performance in upcoming gig
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs slaps his kids with a warning for ‘mocking' his fight for his life
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs slaps his kids with a warning for ‘mocking' his fight for his life
‘Harry Potter' star Emma Watson banned from driving
‘Harry Potter' star Emma Watson banned from driving
Adam Sandler gets candid about starring alongside his daughters video
Adam Sandler gets candid about starring alongside his daughters
'The Last of Us' gets disappointing update on S3
'The Last of Us' gets disappointing update on S3
Isla Fisher shares candid thoughts on marriage post divorce
Isla Fisher shares candid thoughts on marriage post divorce