Inside the recovery of Taylor Swift father after heart surgery

Taylor Swift supports her father Scott Swift, amid health issues

Taylor Swift, known for her autobiographical songwriting, and artistic versatility, recently faced a tough time regarding her father Scott Swift’s health.

According to People, Scott, 73, underwent quintuple bypass surgery just over a month ago and is well on the path to recovery.

Their representative confirmed to TMZ that his wife Andrea Swift, as well as both Taylor and their son, Austin Swift, were with him throughout the surgery and recovery process.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "Coronary artery bypass surgery creates a new path for blood to go around a blocked or partially blocked artery in the heart."

"The surgery [often] involves taking a healthy blood vessel from the chest or leg area. The vessel is connected below the blocked heart artery. The new path improves blood flow to the heart muscle," the site adds.

For those unversed, Scott Swift has always been his daughter’s biggest cheerleader.

Back in 2009, Scott shared about his daughter’s passion for music with UDaily, a newspaper, saying, "She was always singing music when she was 3, 5, 6, 7, years old. It's Taylor doing what she likes to do."