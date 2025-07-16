 
Geo News

Pete Davidson expecting his first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

The comedian and Elsie Hewitt first sparked romance rumors in March

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

Pete Davidson, girlfriend Elsie Hewitt expecting their first child
Pete Davidson, girlfriend Elsie Hewitt expecting their first child

Pete Davidson is to become a dad for the first time!

An insider privy to People revealed that the 31-year-old comedian's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, is pregnant with their first child together.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

This came after a source spilled to the outlet in May that the couple had moved in together two months after confirming their romance.

"Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months," the tipster said at the time.

“They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn,” the tattler further added. "They’re so happy together and doing great."

The speculation of Davidson and Hewitt's romance first sparked when the pair was seen enjoying a beach getaway at Palm Beach, in Florida.

Few days later, the model made her relationship official with the Saturday Night alum on Instagram. 

Gwyneth Paltrow makes bombshell confession about Brad Pitt in memoir
Gwyneth Paltrow makes bombshell confession about Brad Pitt in memoir
‘Love Actually' 'EastEnders' star Jo Bacon breathes her last at 72
‘Love Actually' 'EastEnders' star Jo Bacon breathes her last at 72
Bruno Mars makes playful joke over ‘debt' post BLACKPINK concert appearance video
Bruno Mars makes playful joke over ‘debt' post BLACKPINK concert appearance
Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category
Emmys 2025: See who made the cut per category
True story behind real Annabelle doll revealed
True story behind real Annabelle doll revealed
Joaquin Phoenix looks back at 'horrible' interview video
Joaquin Phoenix looks back at 'horrible' interview
Dan Rivera's cause of death linked to Annabelle?
Dan Rivera's cause of death linked to Annabelle?
Louis Tomlinson announces social media exit over ‘conspiracy'
Louis Tomlinson announces social media exit over ‘conspiracy'