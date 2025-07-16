 
Anne Hathaway hailed for 'brave' performance in upcoming gig

Anne Hathaway portrays the character of a popstar in upcoming movie, 'Mother Mary'

July 16, 2025

Photo: Anne Hathaway puts on terrifying act in upcoming gig
Anne Hathaway has reportedly utilized her dancing talents in the upcoming gig.

In a new confessional with Vogue, David Lowrey praised Anne Hathaway’s phenomenal performance in the upcoming, Epic pop melodrama flick, Mother Mary.

Speaking of the end sequence of the film, the director remarked, “It felt like shooting Apocalypse Now.”

He even recalled, “At one point Annie broke down and said, ‘I have to apologize, because I think what’s going to come out of me will hurt you.’”

Nonetheless, the actress’ overwhelming emotions were welcomed by her co-star Machaela Coel as David mentioned, And Michaela took her hands and said, ‘I love you, I trust you,’” noting, “We were in various stages of that for about a week, shooting that scene.”

For those unversed, the flick in discussion is expected to be released in late 2025, and the star cast includes, Anne Hathaway as Mother Mary, a glamorous pop star, Michaela Coel as Sam, a famous fashion designer, Hunter Schafer as Hilda, Mother Mary's assistant, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs in supporting roles along with Kaia Gerber and Alba Baptista.

Michaela also sang praises for the Intern hitmaker by saying, “It’s very brave work that she’s done. Look at that dance in the barn—it’s scary,” referring to a solo performance by Hathaway.

“The physicality she had to learn in preparation for this job—and it’s not just us in the barn, it’s the crew, it’s the producers, and so of course this day was terrifying, a little monster on her shoulder, but no one realized until after the first take. And then to keep doing it—take after take. That requires a lot of strength. Gallons and tons,” she concluded. 

