Rita Ora opens up about ‘really sad' feeling of being ‘ugly'

Rita Ora reveals she felt ‘ugly' in late twenties

Rita Ora just revealed why she felt “ugly” in her late twenties.

The 34-year-old singer appeared on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast and opened up about how her relationship with her body has evolved over the years.

“I think for me the idea of looking a certain way in my late 20s, that's when it started to hit me because my stamina was low, I wasn't looking after my body, I was getting sick a lot and I didn't feel like my body was hot,” Rita said.

The For You singer continued, “And I didn't accept the idea of okay well I'm not as thin as these other people - and so I'm ugly. And that's really sad to think back on because I know I wasn't.”

“It's like what you do when you're attacking your younger self like in therapy, and it's like that girl was still really beautiful,” she explained.

The raw confession from the pop star came as she appeared on the show in partnership with Dove's Self Esteem Project for a body positivity conversation.

Announcing her collaboration, she uploaded a clip on her official Instagram account and wrote, “I sat down with @Dove and @HappyPlaceOfficial to share why I believe body confidence starts with self care focusing on what your body needs - not what it looks like.”

“Proud to partner with the Dove Self Esteem Project on #Why2k - together we’re rewriting the rules and helping women build body confidence,” Rita Ora concluded.