 
Geo News

Rita Ora opens up about ‘really sad' feeling of being ‘ugly'

Rita Ora explained how she felt ‘ugly’ in her late twenties because she ‘wasn’t thin’

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 16, 2025

Rita Ora reveals she felt ‘ugly in late twenties
Rita Ora reveals she felt ‘ugly' in late twenties 

Rita Ora just revealed why she felt “ugly” in her late twenties.

The 34-year-old singer appeared on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast and opened up about how her relationship with her body has evolved over the years.

“I think for me the idea of looking a certain way in my late 20s, that's when it started to hit me because my stamina was low, I wasn't looking after my body, I was getting sick a lot and I didn't feel like my body was hot,” Rita said.

The For You singer continued, “And I didn't accept the idea of okay well I'm not as thin as these other people - and so I'm ugly. And that's really sad to think back on because I know I wasn't.”

“It's like what you do when you're attacking your younger self like in therapy, and it's like that girl was still really beautiful,” she explained.

The raw confession from the pop star came as she appeared on the show in partnership with Dove's Self Esteem Project for a body positivity conversation.

Announcing her collaboration, she uploaded a clip on her official Instagram account and wrote, “I sat down with @Dove and @HappyPlaceOfficial to share why I believe body confidence starts with self care focusing on what your body needs - not what it looks like.”

“Proud to partner with the Dove Self Esteem Project on #Why2k - together we’re rewriting the rules and helping women build body confidence,” Rita Ora concluded. 

Angelina Jolie's father joins hands with Brad Pitt for his fight
Angelina Jolie's father joins hands with Brad Pitt for his fight
Gigi Hadid, Ines De Ramon receive greenlight for new collab: Source
Gigi Hadid, Ines De Ramon receive greenlight for new collab: Source
Anne Hathaway hailed for 'brave' performance in upcoming gig
Anne Hathaway hailed for 'brave' performance in upcoming gig
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs slaps his kids with a warning for ‘mocking' his fight for his life
Sean ‘Diddy' Combs slaps his kids with a warning for ‘mocking' his fight for his life
‘Harry Potter' star Emma Watson banned from driving
‘Harry Potter' star Emma Watson banned from driving
Adam Sandler gets candid about starring alongside his daughters video
Adam Sandler gets candid about starring alongside his daughters
'The Last of Us' gets disappointing update on S3
'The Last of Us' gets disappointing update on S3
Isla Fisher shares candid thoughts on marriage post divorce
Isla Fisher shares candid thoughts on marriage post divorce