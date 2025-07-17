 
Gwyneth Paltrow confesses enjoying intimacy with Jennifer Lopez's ex Ben Affleck

Gwyneth Paltrow reflected on her love life with ex Ben Affleck in new memoir

July 17, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow was reportedly charmed by Ben Affleck’s intelligence.

As fans will be aware, the actress called off her engagement with Brad Pitt and started dating Jennifer Lopez’s ex in 1997.

In her bombshell book titled Gwyneth: The Biography by Amy Odell, the acting sensation weighed in on her time with the father of three, who was then struggling with alcoholism.

The memoir addressed the time spent by Gwyneth with Ben as a journey of desire and passion.

An excerpt from the book revealed, “Affleck was struggling with alcoholism and a gambling habit around the time he met Gwyneth, who was attracted to his intellect.”

It also mentioned that not everyone was a fan of the chemistry between the two, specially Gwyneth’s pals were concerned for her.

“ Her friends had reservations about him, because he didn’t always reciprocate her affection,” it continued.

Reportedly, it was because Ben “at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth.”

“ She spoke openly about how much she enjoyed their (intimate) life. She told Aucoin one day that she loved when Affleck [engaged in a certain (intimate) act],” the book containing many bombshells continued.  

