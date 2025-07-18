Aaron Phypers denies ‘conjured up' Denise Richards abuse claims

Aaron Phypers breaks silence over Denise Richards abuse claims

Aaron Phypers just denied abuse allegations made against him by his ex-wife, Denise Richards.

Speaking to US Weekly, the 52-year-old actor said: "Not true. Conjured up. I have the real evidence."

Currently, as per PEOPLE magazine, Richards has been granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers, after she made claims that her estranged husband physically abused her.

"Throughout our relationship, Aaron would frequently violently choke me, violently squeeze my head with both hands, tightly squeeze my arms, violently slap me in my face and head, aggressively slam my head into the bathroom towel rack, threaten to kill me, hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I would have to plead with him to get off me so that he would not kill me and hack into my laptop and phone and download all of my text messages,” the filed documents in court read.

"Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help — none of which ever happened,” Richards also claimed, adding that "Aaron has caused me at least three concussions. Aaron has told me that he has left recording devices to record me while I was alone in hotel rooms and at my townhouses."

This came after Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 16, mentioning July 4 as their date of separation, claiming that they were parting ways due to “irreconcilable differences.”