Kylie Kelce reveals her daughter's nickname for dad Jason

Kylie Kelce reveals what her daughter Elliotte calls dad Jason

Kylie Kelce is giving fans a peek into her family dynamics, especially some hilarious nicknames.

The Not Gonna Lie podcaster, 33, revealed in a recent episode that her four-year-old daughter, Elloite Ray, calls dad Jason Kelce with a hilarious nickname.

"The girls, they will occasionally call Jason Jason or Jay. Ellie has also called Jason big guy," the mom-of-four told guest Mandy Moore.

"I want to be abundantly clear. That is not something I call my husband, but she, I believe, heard it on Bluey. I could be wrong, but she heard it somewhere."

She continued, "She'll be like, 'Come on, big guy. Time to get up, big guy. Let's go in the other room, big guy,'" she continued. "And says it like it's completely normal, which is ridiculous."

The former Philadelphia Eagles star married Kylie in April 2018, but the couple shot to fame as his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs' player Travis Kelce began dating Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift around July 2023.