 
Geo News

Kylie Kelce reveals her daughter's nickname for dad Jason

Podcaster Kylie Kelce shares four daughters with the former NFL star Jason Kelce

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 18, 2025

Kylie Kelce reveals what her daughter Elliotte calls dad Jason
Kylie Kelce reveals what her daughter Elliotte calls dad Jason

Kylie Kelce is giving fans a peek into her family dynamics, especially some hilarious nicknames.

The Not Gonna Lie podcaster, 33, revealed in a recent episode that her four-year-old daughter, Elloite Ray, calls dad Jason Kelce with a hilarious nickname.

"The girls, they will occasionally call Jason Jason or Jay. Ellie has also called Jason big guy," the mom-of-four told guest Mandy Moore.

"I want to be abundantly clear. That is not something I call my husband, but she, I believe, heard it on Bluey. I could be wrong, but she heard it somewhere."

She continued, "She'll be like, 'Come on, big guy. Time to get up, big guy. Let's go in the other room, big guy,'" she continued. "And says it like it's completely normal, which is ridiculous."

The former Philadelphia Eagles star married Kylie in April 2018, but the couple shot to fame as his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs' player Travis Kelce began dating Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift around July 2023.

Jeremy Renner recalls hilarious account of recovery video
Jeremy Renner recalls hilarious account of recovery
'Assassin's Creed' gets encouraging update on Netflix
'Assassin's Creed' gets encouraging update on Netflix
Denise Richards steps forward with abuse allegations against Aaron Phypers
Denise Richards steps forward with abuse allegations against Aaron Phypers
Miley Cyrus treats fans to music video for ‘Walk of Fame'
Miley Cyrus treats fans to music video for ‘Walk of Fame'
Prime Video shares big update on 'Invincible'
Prime Video shares big update on 'Invincible'
Kylie Kelce turns down the idea of being called THIS
Kylie Kelce turns down the idea of being called THIS
Sinead O'Connor's father opens up about heartbreaking ‘personal' fact
Sinead O'Connor's father opens up about heartbreaking ‘personal' fact
Chris Martin makes light joke at couple post Dakota Johnson split video
Chris Martin makes light joke at couple post Dakota Johnson split