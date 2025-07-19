Jelly Roll reacts to insults with hilarious song

Jelly Roll responds to bodyshaming with song

Jelly Roll has made a song out of all the criticism he receives.

The 40-year-old country star even performed the song during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

But before the performance, Jelly thanked Kimmel and his crew for having him as a guest host and gave his fans a shoutout, including his critics.

"And most of all, I want to thank my fans. I literally would not be who I am without you. Truly amazing," he said during his monologue, addressing his fans. "Well, most of you. Some of you are a*******."

"But you know what? I've never been the one to let my haters get me down. So tonight I'm going to debut my brand new single, and this entire song is going to be made up of comments that people have written about me online. Y'all want to hear it?"

Jelly then introduced the song, saying, "Can I sing a song? / I said, can I sing a song? / About these hatin’ ass bitches on the internet. I want y'all to know that every one of these are real, by the way."

Jelly then broke into a cheeky performance with lines like, "Being forced to listen to Jelly Roll against my will, and it sucks / I used to hate Jelly Roll. I still do / Bro! It’s way too God damn early to be listening to Jelly Roll / Bro, Jelly Roll sucks so much butt."

The Grammy-nominated artist continued singing through the mean posts. "Jelly Roll is an embarrassment to society / Jelly Roll looks like a meth addict grabbed a microphone / Jelly Roll slimmed the f*** up, lookin’ more like a Fruit Roll-Up."

"Jelly’s just Lizzo for white people," he sang. "I’m hearing reports Jelly Roll has terrible ‘veneer beats,’ lots of bits of fried chicken and other foods, bacteria getting trapped in my mouth, the smell is overpowering."

"What the f*** is a Jelly Roll / Who the f*** is a Jelly Roll / F*** Jelly Roll," added Jelly, who then made a reference to his wife, Bunnie Xo. "My wife f*** Jelly Roll."

"It’s all fun and games till Jelly Roll sucks all his limbs into his body and starts rolling at high speed towards you," he sang.

Jelly concluded the performance with another message to his haters. "You can’t clown me and tell me I suck, ‘cause I don’t give a f***. No, I don’t give a f***."