Prince Harry speaks out about 'healing the last wounds'

Prince Harry said, "It’s about unlocking potential in a country that has so much—enabling children to walk to school safely"

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 19, 2025

Prince Harry issues call to action: 'healing the last wounds'

Prince Harry has issued a call to action and urged donors to stand with Angola in fight to remove landmines.

In a statement at a war memorial in Cuito Cuanavale, Prince Harry says, “I urge all donors to stand with Angola in fighting the job. This is not just about landmines, It’s about healing the last wounds of war and giving future generations the peace they deserve.”

Despite extraordinary progress, over 1,000 minefields remain across Angola—reminders of a civil war that ended over two decades ago.

But with sustained leadership, funding, and international solidarity, the goal of a mine-free Angola is very much in reach, the statement further says.

According to the statement issued on Meghan and Harry’s website, the Duke’s visit coincided with the Angolan government’s announcement of a new three-year commitment to support landmine clearance, reinforcing its role as HALO’s largest single donor in Angola.

During a meeting with President João Lourenço, Prince Harry praised Angola’s visionary leadership, saying: “This commitment is about more than removing deadly devices. It’s about unlocking potential in a country that has so much—enabling children to walk to school safely, allowing farmers to grow crops, attracting sustainable development and bringing back wildlife tourism.”

