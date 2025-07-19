 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace was 'understandably wary' about peace summit with Prince Harry's aides

The peace summit was “the result of years of trying on Prince Harry's part to reconnect with the royal family”

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 19, 2025

Buckingham Palace was 'understandably wary' about peace summit with Prince Harry's aides

Buckingham Palace was ‘understandably wary’ about peace summit with the aides of King Charles and Prince Harry, it has been claimed.

According to a report by the Times, royal expert Kate Mansey has claimed that initiating the face-to-face talks was team Sussex and Buckingham Palace “agreed to a meeting”.

The royal expert further claims going into it, the Palace was “understandably wary” but felt it was “sensible” to open communications channels “with yet another new Sussex PR team”.

The royal insider told the expert that the peace summit was a “desperate” attempt on the part of Prince Harry “to get back into the royal fold.”

The publication further reported the meeting was “the result of years of trying on Harry’s part to reconnect with the royal family” and these drinks were “the closest he has got so far”.

According to the Fox News Digital, Prince Harry and King Charles private aides reportedly held a secret "peace summit" in an effort to restore the broken relationship between the father and son.

However, "The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited."

Meanwhile, expert Ian Pelham Turner has claimed "It is a sign from King Charles that he wants peace with Harry and Meghan and to meet his grandchildren."

When Stephen Colbert mocked Kate Middleton over Prince William's 'affair'
When Stephen Colbert mocked Kate Middleton over Prince William's 'affair'
Prince William shares cheerful message after 'fake meeting' controversy video
Prince William shares cheerful message after 'fake meeting' controversy
Kate Middleton, Prince William's new post includes sweet nod to Prince George video
Kate Middleton, Prince William's new post includes sweet nod to Prince George
Princess Diana's butler turns unfiltered: ‘I'm no longer controlled by the Palace'
Princess Diana's butler turns unfiltered: ‘I'm no longer controlled by the Palace'
Brand tries to catch Kate Middleton's eye after new powers
Brand tries to catch Kate Middleton's eye after new powers
Meghan Markle's pals shed light on cryptic Queen Camilla birthday gesture video
Meghan Markle's pals shed light on cryptic Queen Camilla birthday gesture
Belgian Princess feels 'very sorry' for Prince Harry video
Belgian Princess feels 'very sorry' for Prince Harry
Prince William caught in shocking 'fake meeting' scandal video
Prince William caught in shocking 'fake meeting' scandal