Buckingham Palace was 'understandably wary' about peace summit with Prince Harry's aides

Buckingham Palace was ‘understandably wary’ about peace summit with the aides of King Charles and Prince Harry, it has been claimed.

According to a report by the Times, royal expert Kate Mansey has claimed that initiating the face-to-face talks was team Sussex and Buckingham Palace “agreed to a meeting”.

The royal expert further claims going into it, the Palace was “understandably wary” but felt it was “sensible” to open communications channels “with yet another new Sussex PR team”.

The royal insider told the expert that the peace summit was a “desperate” attempt on the part of Prince Harry “to get back into the royal fold.”

The publication further reported the meeting was “the result of years of trying on Harry’s part to reconnect with the royal family” and these drinks were “the closest he has got so far”.

According to the Fox News Digital, Prince Harry and King Charles private aides reportedly held a secret "peace summit" in an effort to restore the broken relationship between the father and son.

However, "The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited."

Meanwhile, expert Ian Pelham Turner has claimed "It is a sign from King Charles that he wants peace with Harry and Meghan and to meet his grandchildren."