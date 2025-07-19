 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice receives new royal patronage: 'real honour'

The royal patronage was previously held by Princess Beatrice's grandfather Prince Philip

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

July 19, 2025

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Beatrice has received a new patronage after she shows strong support for education through her work.

The Chartered College of Teaching tweeted, “We're delighted to announce HRH Princess Beatrice as our new Patron!”

The role was previously held by Beatrice’s grandfather Prince Philip.

It further says Beatrice has shown strong support for education through her work with Big Change and other organisations. “Her patronage will help elevate the profession and support our mission to champion teachers.”

Reacting to her new role, Princess Beatrice said: “To me, the power that teachers have on shaping lives and transforming futures makes it one of the most commendable and highly regarded professions.”

Princess Beatrice receives new royal patronage: real honour

“I’m a passionate believer in the vital role that teachers play every day and know firsthand the impact that great teaching can leave on a child and their family.”

Beatrice continued, “It’s a real honour to take up the role as Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, a role previously held by my grandfather. I’m really excited to support the College’s mission to champion excellence in teaching and to celebrate the impact of this incredible profession.”

