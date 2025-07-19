Billy Joel drops bombshell classical music confession to Bill Maher

Billy Joel reveals what really gets him going

Billy Joel, the legendary “Piano Man” behind decades of pop hits, made a bold confession to Bill Maher.

Maher took his podcast Club Random to Boca Raton, Florida, where he talked with famous musician and piano player Joel at his residence, sitting next to his grand piano.

For the unversed, the 76-year-old American singer-songwriter and pianist cancelled his forthcoming concerts and could not go to the June Tribeca Festival premiere of his HBO documentary And So It Goes, after announcing that he has a brain disorder Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), on Instagram.

While conversing with the 69-year-old American comedian and writer, Joel shared stories behind his famous songs Just the Way You Are, Uptown Girl, and She’s Always a Woman.

He also reflected on his 1977 song Only the Good Die Young, which is about a young Catholic woman and her behaviour towards virginity and temptation before a lustful young man.

Sitting next to his piano, the Longest Time crooner said, “I’m tipping over sacred cows all my life. I like to do that. There is a code within the music itself that has nothing to do with the words, that takes you to this place, if it’s done right.”

Joel went on to talk about classical music by quipping, “What I love about classical music is its purity. It’s just music! It can take me away somewhere else, completely.”

“I get stoned from it! I literally get carried away listening to beautiful music,” the Honest hitmaker noted.