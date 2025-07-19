Orlando Bloom got close to Kim Kardashian post Katy Perry split: Source

Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian found each other at Jeff Bezos' wedding: Source

Orlando Bloom and Kim Kardashian were reportedly making eyes at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the father of one breathe a sigh of relief after calling off engagement with Katy Perry after the Blue Origin controversy.

Reportedly, Orland and Kim were both looking for new partners at the events.

While Kim Kardashian had her eyes set on Tom Brady, Orlando was over the moon to make his debut as a newly single at the event and getting “attention” from younger ladies.

A spy even confided that the actor was able to revert to his “play boy persona” keeping up with his past reputation.

A mole squealed, “He was getting close to Kim Kardashian and definitely acting flirty after the ceremony.”

The mother of four seemingly paid heed to his moves as well because she was left heartbroken with Tom Brady ignoring her for Sydney Sweeney.

“Kim knew Tom Brady was invited and she’s still got a huge crush on him,” the insider formerly mentioned.

“But he paid way more attention to Sydney and she ended up feeling nearly invisible,” the source addressed in conclusion.