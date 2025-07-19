Lizzo makes shock confession about editing herself on new mixtape

Lizzo reveals she refused to ‘edit' herself in ‘My Face Hurts From Smiling'

Lizzo just admitted she refused to “edit” herself in the latest mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling.

The project, which was released last month, showcased the rapping abilities of the artist, who has been a vocal advocate of healthy weight loss.

In a video interview with Billboard, Lizzo shared that she usually tweaks her lyrics when making a pop song, but she refused to do so on the mixtape.

"That's how I start with everything, it's like a freestyle and it's typically kind of rappity, and then I add melody, and then I go in and adjust the lyrics and then be like, can you say this in pop music?" the 37-year-old artist admitted.

The About Damn Time hitmaker continued, "I think that was the biggest thing, like with this project, I'm like, the first thing that comes out my mouth Imma say it. I'm not gonna edit myself."

Elsewhere, she was also all praises for collaborator and pal, SZA, who appears in the one of the songs on the mixtape, titled, IRL.

"There's a lot of like genuine support and she's (SZA) one of the only people I can text at three in the morning when I'm crashing out," she said.

"I really appreciate her 'cause she understands, and I think it's really hard for you to have someone in your life who's known you for a long time and also understands the world you're in,” Lizzo concluded.