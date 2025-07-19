Jon Stewart voices fear post Stephen Colbert show cancellation

Jon Stewarts breaks silence on Stephen Colbert show cancellation

Jon Stewart just raised a valid concern over the fate of his own show, The Daily Show on Comedy Central, as Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show was axed.

On Thursday, CBS announced the cancellation of Colbert's late night talk show, after a few days his rant on Paramount led the company to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump for 16 million dollars.

Stewart, 62, is known for hosting the show also owned by Paramount and opened up about what could happen to his show on The Weekly Show podcast.

“Unfortunately, we haven't heard anything from them,” the TV personality explained, adding, “They haven't called me and said like, ‘Don't get too comfortable in that office, Stewart!’”

He then added, “I've been kicked out of s******r establishments than that. We'll land on our feet.”

“I'd like to believe that... Like, without The Daily Show, Comedy Central is kind of like muzak at this point. I think we're the only sort of life that exists on a current basis other than South Park,” Stewart explained.

Earlier this week on, CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, saying in a statement:

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season. We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire the Late Show franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and his broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.”