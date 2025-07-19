Marvel director reflects on Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby chemistry in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Marvel director teases Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby's powerful role in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'

Marvel director Matt Shakman recently revealed that Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby are set to shake up the Marvel universe as the Fantastic Four’s most intense couple yet.

In a talk with GamesRadar+, the 49-year-old talked about his forthcoming movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, an American superhero film, which is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Fantastic Four.

Articulating his thoughts, Shakman said, “I think when you do any project, you try to bring as much of yourself into it as possible. As a husband, as a father, I had a lot to bring into this.”

He went on to reflect on Pascal’s character Mister Fantastic and Kirby’s Sue Storm by quipping, "Obviously their relationship is hugely important, they're the first family of Marvel but also, sort of the first couple of Marvel. And they really complete each other, right?

The director of Cut Bank sang praises of the Game of Thrones star, as he called him “the smartest person in the universe” and further stated that “I often say Reed Richards is great for all mankind, and struggles with individual men.”

"Sue, in some ways, is the most emotionally intelligent person in the world and so she's able to, I think, bring the everyday to his life, and he's able to bring the universe to hers,” he mentioned.

“It's a little bit like Kirk and Spock in Star Trek in some way, right? The heart and mind coming together, completing each other. It's their unity that creates their strength. You know, it's true for all four of them, and it's definitely true for them as a couple,” Matt Shakman remarked.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that the upcoming Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 25, 2025.