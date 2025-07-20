Kelly Clarkson's tween daughter joins her onstage again for duet

Kelly Clarkson's daughter hops on stage for sweet duet during Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose had a magical night during her Friday concert.

The Grammy winner's 11-year-old daughter made a special appearance on the Las Vegas stage for a sweet duet with the mom-of-two.

Videos from the night emerged online, showing the mother-daughter duo singing Clarkson’s Heartbeat Song.

Both were dressed in coordinated black bedazzled T-shirts and pants. At one point during the performance, the Kelly Clarkson Show host, 43, wrapped her daughter in a warm hug mid-performance.

Ahead of the duet, Clarkson shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment with fans, explaining, “So my daughter, River Rose, said to me, 'I wanna sing tonight!’”

However, this isn't the first time they have sung the track together. The duo previously performed the same song during an August 2023 show in Las Vegas, where Clarkson revealed River had loved the track since she was a baby and had always wanted to join her onstage.

Clarkson shares River and 9-year-old son Remington "Remy" with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The duet came just days after Clarkson officially kicked off her Las Vegas residency on July 11, following a slight delay due to vocal strain during early rehearsals.